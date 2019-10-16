Dennis Quaid, 'Coco' Actor Anthony Gonzalez to Star in Drama 'On the Line'

'Breaking Bad' actor Raymond Cruz and Jimmy Gonzales will also star in the real-life story.

Coco star Anthony Gonzalez and Dennis Quaid will star in real-life drama On the Line, along with Breaking Bad actor Raymond Cruz and Jimmy Gonzales.

On the Line is the true story of Casa Hogar, an orphanage teetering on the edge of foreclosure in Baja, Mexico. The story follows caretaker Omar Venegas, who devoted his life to raising the young boys with integrity, but after Hurricane Odile blows through, Casa Hogar is in danger of closing for good. The boys’ only hope is to win the prize money from the famed Bisbee’s Black & Blue fishing tournament.

Julio Quintana, the director behind Martin Sheen starrer The Vessel, will direct from a script he co-wrote with Chris Dowling.

Ben Howard of Third Coast Content, Javier Chapa of Mucho Mas, Darren Moorman of Reserve Entertainment and Chris George will produce. Third Coast Content is co-financing the film with Endeavor Content, who is also repping worldwide sales.

Quaid, who will next be seen in Roland Emmerich’s Midway, is repped by WME. Gonzalez is repped by WME and Brillstein Entertainment Partners. Gonzales, whose credits include AMC’s Lodge 49 and Nicolas Winding Refn’s Too Old to Die Young, is repped by Alexander White Agency. Cruz is repped by Media Artists Group.