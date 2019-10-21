Dennis Quaid Engaged to Laura Savoie

The actor proposed to his girlfriend while they were in Hawaii to promote his new film 'Midway.'

Dennis Quaid is engaged to Laura Savoie.

The actor proposed to his fiancée while they were in Hawaii to promote his new movie Midway, which also stars Woody Harrelson and Patrick Wilson.

“It happened on the very northernmost point of Oahu, at Turtle Bay. It was kind of spontaneous. It was very much a surprise," he told Extra just hours after proposing.

"I had the ring in my pocket ... It has been kind of a month-and-a-half plan ... I wanted it to be private," he said. The actor also shared that the proposal took place at sunset.

He added that the proposal caught Savoie off guard. "She was actually taking a selfie of us, and I put the ring in front and said, 'Will you marry me?' — and then she fell down," he revealed.

The actor, 65, began dating the University of Texas PhD student, 26, in June of this year.

The most recent engagement will mark to Quaid's fourth marriage. He first married actress P.J. Soles in 1978 before they divorced in 1983. He next married actress Meg Ryan in 1991 before their divorce was finalized in 2001. The couple share one son, Jack Quaid, together. The actor's third marriage was to real-estate agent Kimberly Buffington. The pair were married from 2004 until 2018. They share fraternal twins Thomas Boone and Zoe Grace, who were born via surrogate in 2007.

The upcoming nuptials will mark Savoie's first marriage, while she previously dated Jeremy Piven.