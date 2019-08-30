Dennis Quaid Joins Queen Latifah in 'The Tiger Rising' Adaptation

Madalen Mills will also co-star in the pic that Highland Film Group will launch to international buyers at the Toronto Film Festival.

Dennis Quaid and Madalen Mills have joined Queen Latifah in The Tiger Rising, a film adaptation of Kate DiCamillo’s children’s book of the same name.

Highland Film Group is handling world sales and will introduce the movie to buyers at the Toronto Film Festival. Ray Giarratana will direct The Tiger Rising adaptation, while Deborah Giarratana and Ryan Smith produce and Latifah, Allen Cheney and Christophe Suchet will executive produce.

The story follows 12-year-old Rob who finds a Bengal tiger hidden in the woods and held captive by a mean-spirited motel owner, played by Quaid. With the help of the wise and mysterious maid Willie May (Latifah) and a stubborn new girl in school played by Mills, the boy must decide whether to set the tiger free and in turn uncage his emotional grief.

Quaid recently starred in Universal Pictures’ A Dog’s Journey. Mills is starring in David E. Talbert’s Netflix live-action movie musical Jingle Jangle.

Quaid is represented by WME. Mills is repped by Abrams Artists Agency.