Dennis Quaid Marries Lauren Savoie in Surprise Wedding

After the couple postponed their original plans because of the novel coronavirus pandemic, they eloped in an intimate beachside ceremony.

Dennis Quaid and Laura Savoie tied the knot in an intimate beachside wedding ceremony at a Santa Barbara resort on June 2, the actor tells People.

"It was beautiful," the actor told the publication.

The couple — who got engaged in October — originally planned to become husband and wife in April in Hawaii, with a second reception for friends and family in Nashville to be held at a later date. However, both events were postponed due to the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Quaid and Savoie ultimately decided to exchange vows — and Bulgari rings — with only their pastor as a witness. "Just looking into her eyes, she was the most stunning bride," said Quaid.

Quaid and Savoie, a doctoral student, first met at a business event before beginning to date in May 2019. The actor has previously been married to actress P.J. Soles from 1978-1983; Meg Ryan from 1991-2001; and Kimberly Quaid, whom he wed in 2004 and divorced in 2018.

Of his relationship with Savoie, Quaid told People, "I just love who she is as a person. Her character, her intelligence, of course her beauty. And her point of view of the world."

Explaining her love for Quaid, Savoie — who graduated from Pepperdine University valedictorian and holds a master's degree from the University of Notre Dame in accountancy — said, "[I've] never met someone who is so in love with life. It’s like nothing can bring him down. Just getting to do life with someone who lives that way is inspiring for me. It changes my perspective and it brings so much joy to every day."