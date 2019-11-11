Dennis Quaid Talks Starring in His First Sitcom With Netflix's 'Merry Happy Whatever'

"I was the weakest member of the cast, because it's a different animal and you gotta get up to speed with these things. When you say the first punchline and all you hear is silence, it's deafening," Quaid told The Hollywood Reporter.

Dennis Quaid has starred in a number of memorable films, including The Parent Trap, The Rookie and Frequency to name a few. But now he’s stepping into the world of television sitcoms, starring in Netflix's new series Merry Happy Whatever from Everybody Loves Raymond producer Tucker Cawley.

"I'd never done a sitcom before. This is my very first one," Quaid told The Hollywood Reporter on what drew him to the television role.

"I was the weakest member of the cast, because it’s a different animal and you got to get up to speed on these things," he continued. "When you say the first punchline and all you hear is silence, it's deafening, so you've got to get up to speed and be on your toes."

Starring alongside Ashley Tisdale, Brent Morin and Bridgit Mendler, Quaid plays a strong-willed father, Don Quinn, who is dealing with the stresses of the holiday season when his daughter (Mendler) brings her boyfriend (Morin) home for Christmas.

"When I heard Dennis Quaid was in the show, I was just like, 'Oh my gosh, I would love to play his daughter,'" Tisdale said. “I’ve been wanting to play his daughter since Parent Trap, and I always wanted a twin and Bridgit's pretty close to it."

Tisdale explains how the eight-episode sitcom will feel "very relatable" to viewers, saying, "It's funny, but it also has a lot of emotional depth to it and our characters really go through some different challenges."

"I binged it because I wanted to see how it came out, and I fell in love with the Quinn family. I wanted to be one of them, because there's just something about them. It literally makes you think of your family," she added.

Merry Happy Whatever premieres Nov. 28 on Netflix.

