Denzel Washington, 'Blind Side' Director Team for Cop Thriller

'Little Things' is set up at Warner Bros.

Denzel Washington is great with the Little Things.

The Oscar winner is attached to star in the cop thriller for Warner Bros.

The Blind Side writer-director John Lee Hancock is set to pen the feature that will see Washington play Deke, a burned out but gifted Kern County deputy sheriff who teams with a crack Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department detective, Baxter, to capture a serial killer.

Hancock, who is behind the recent release The Highwaymen, is also being eyed to helm the project.

Washington was most recently seen in Sony's The Equalizer 2 and is set to take a step behind the camera to direct A Journal for Jordan, starring Michael B. Jordan.

Washington is repped by WME.