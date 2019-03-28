Denzel Washington in Talks to Join Frances McDormand in Joel Coen's 'Macbeth'

Scott Rudin will produce the latest big-screen treatment of Shakespeare's classic play.

Denzel Washington is in talks to join Frances McDormand in Joel Coen's Macbeth, a big-screen adaptation of Shakespeare's classic play, The Hollywood Reporter has confirmed.

Coen, McDormand's husband, who directed her in Fargo, is penning Macbeth and will direct. Scott Rudin is set to produce.

Oscar-winner Washington was most recently seen in Sony's The Equalizer 2 and is set to take a step behind the camera to direct A Journal for Jordan, starring Michael B. Jordan. Washington is repped by WME.

McDormand, also an Oscar winner, performed the role of Lady Macbeth on stage in a 2016 production by the Berkeley Repertory Theatre.

Joel and brother Ethan Coen directed The Ballad of Buster Scruggs, which featured an ensemble cast that includes Liam Neeson, Brendan Gleeson, Tyne Daly, Tom Waits, Zoe Kazan and Tim Blake Nelson as the eponymous Buster Scruggs.