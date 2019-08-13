Justice Dept. Says Two Epstein Guards Placed on Leave; Jail Warden Temporarily Reassigned

Attorney General William Barr, who directed the DOJ to makes the changes, previously said he was "appalled" by the accused child sex trafficker's death.

Two guards on duty when Jeffrey Epstein was found dead in a New York federal jail cell have been placed on leave, the Department of Justice announced Tuesday.

In addition, the Metropolitan Correctional Center's warden has been temporarily reassigned to the Federal Bureau of Prisons' northeast regional office, according to a release from the DOJ.

"Additional actions may be taken as circumstances warrant," the statement reads.

The news comes just days after the high-profile, accused child sex trafficker was found dead of suspected suicide in his cell.

Attorney General William Barr, who directed the DOJ to makes the changes, previously said he was "appalled" by Epstein's death.

“Mr. Epstein’s death raises serious questions that must be answered," Barr Saturday. "In addition to the FBI’s investigation, I have consulted with the Inspector General who is opening an investigation into the circumstances of Mr. Epstein’s death."

On Monday, Barr said, "We are now learning of serious irregularities at this facility that are deeply concerning and demand a thorough investigation. We will get to the bottom of it, and there will be accountability."

The "irregularities" to which Barr referred were not clear.

The billionaire financier was arrested July 6 and charged with allegedly helming a sex-trafficking ring involving underage girls. He pleaded not guilty.

The results of a Saturday autopsy of Epstein are "pending further information," according to the New York City Medical Examiner's office. Just what that "information" may be is unclear.