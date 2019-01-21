Dermot Mulroney Nabs Lead in Buddy Comedy '2 Men & a Pig' (Exclusive)

Ted Collins is directing, while Neal McDonough, James M. Connor and Dina Nina Martinez round out the ensemble cast.

My Best Friend's Wedding star Dermot Mulroney has nabbed a lead role in Ted Collin's buddy comedy 2 Men & a Pig.

Mulroney joins the indie from Gritty Films Productions about two brothers and a ceramic pig named Charlie on one final road trip, where they become criminals on the run from the law and their past. Mulroney will play the role of Rick, while his character's brother, Michael, is to be portrayed by Jim Connor (Parks & Recreation).

Neal McDonough will play Texas Ranger Walkyre Alabama, while also executive producing, and comedian Dina Nina Martinez has been cast as Rosalita.

Collins, a producer on the Slamdance Grand Jury award-winning film Mr. Fish: Cartooning From the Deep End, will direct 2 Men & a Pig from a script by James R.W. Cornetet. Collins is also sharing producer credits with Raz Cunningham.

Mulroney earlier joined the Amazon series Homecoming as a recurring guest star. His most recent movie credits include Max Martini's Will Gardner, Nathan Frankowski's The Chickasaw Rancher and Scott Speer's I Still See You, while his previous credits also include Dirty Grandpa, Jobs and Zodiac.

Mulroney is repped by WME.