'Derry Girls' Star Jamie-Lee O'Donnell Signs With Gersh (Exclusive)

Her character, the foul-mouthed Michelle, is the breakout on Netflix's raucous Northern Irish comedy.

Derry Girls' Jamie-Lee O'Donnell has signed with Gersh, The Hollywood Reporter has exclusively learned.

As Michelle, the "course-tongued chav with enviably enormous hoop earrings and swagger to spare" (according to Robyn Bahr in THR's rapturous review), O'Donnell has been a standout on the Channel 4/Netflix comedy about four misbehaving Catholic schoolgirls growing up in Northern Ireland in the late 1990s.

The Derry native previously was a series regular on all three seasons of the BBC's Irish college drama 6Degrees. Her other credits include the features Urban & the Shed Crew, I Told My Mum I was Going on an RE Trip and Doing Money and multiple productions on the Irish stage, including Martin McDonagh's The Cripple of Inishmaan at the Gaiety Theatre earlier this year.

O'Donnell continues to be represented by Shepherd Management in the U.K.