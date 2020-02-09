Oscars: 'Little Women's' Jacqueline Durran Thanks Greta Gerwig and Amy Pascal During Best Costume Design Speech

The 'Little Women' designer has also racked up previous Oscars nominations for her work in 'Beauty and the Beast' and 'Anna Karenina.'

Little Women Jacquelin Durran received the honor for best costume design at the 2020 Oscars.

The Sunday win marks Durran's second award. Upon receiving the award from Kristen Wiig and Maya Rudolph, who performed a musical medley of various fashion-related songs, Durran thanked notable Little Women figures in her brief speech.

"I'm indebted to a a lot of people, to a wonderful team, to a wonderful cast," she said. She went on to thank Little Women producer Amy Pascal and her family who "allowed me to be a working mother."

The designer went on to thank the film's commander in chief, Greta Gerwig. She said that the Oscar-nominated director "was an inspiration to all of us with her courage and her brilliance"

Durran beat out Jojo Rabbit's Mayes C. Rubeo, Joker's Mark Bridges, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood's Arianne Phillips and The Irishman's Sandy Powell and Christopher Peterson. Durran nabbed an Oscar statuette in 2013 for her work in Anna Karenina. The designer previously received nominations for Pride & Prejudice, Atonement, Mr. Turner, Darkest Hour and Beauty and the Beast.

The 92nd annual Academy Awards aired live from the Dolby Theater in Hollywood on ABC.