Designer Jason Wu Dresses SAG Ambassadors Joey King and Logan Browning

The 26th annual SAG Awards co-ambassadors, Logan Browning and Joey King, both stepped out in contrasting looks from Jason Wu on the silver carpet Sunday night.

King's custom black Chantilly lace gown features a bustier top and is hand-embellished with nine different types of Swarovski crystals and tiny metal studs — more than 5,000 total.

“Jason and I have been discussing and mulling over designs for a few months," King's stylist Jared Eng told The Hollywood Reporter. "We were thinking of doing something custom for the Globes but the turnaround was too tight."

King kept her look simple with no accessories (including a Jimmy Choo clutch), letting the shimmering dress speak for itself. In addition to being an ambassador for the night's awards, King is nominated for outstanding performance by a female actor in a TV movie or limited series for The Act.

"I knew that Joey wanted to feel super sexy and confident, so I went through some of Jason’s old archives and pulled multiple references for him to look at. Jason incorporated elements of the best of those looks and created a special gown especially for Joey," Eng said. "We both knew that we wanted this red carpet to be a special for Joey — a moment where people would see her as a full-fledged woman, a leading lady.”

Contrasting with King's black gown, Browning wore a custom lavender gown to the SAG Awards, styled by Wayman Bannerman and Micah McDonald. The "Cherry Blossom" dress with cascading ruffles featured more than 50 yards of custom-dyed tulle, with hand-applied ruffles that took 100 hours to finish.

"For Logan's first time at the SAG Awards as the ambassador, we wanted to achieve an ethereal, effortless yet glamorous look," said her stylist Wayman Bannerman, who styled her with his business partner Micah McDonald. "We selected this custom design for its fresh take [on] a timeless silhouette. The intricate detailing and construction of the tulle enamored us all. And the beautiful lavender against Logan's complexion lends itself to the ethereal aesthetic. A hint of jewels that shimmer, and a mix of intricate stones, aided in achieving a look of poerfection."

The Dear White People actress seems to channel the style of Hermione's Yule Ball dress. Browning's dainty gold Pomellato jewelry (drop earrings and rings with brown earrings and a pink quartz and diamond ring), Ruthie Davis sandals, and pale pink eyeshadow added to the pretty, understated look.