"Despacito" Is Now the Latin Song With the Most Billboard Music Awards

The song won five trophies during Sunday's ceremony.

Capping an extraordinary year, on Sunday night, “Despacito” became the Latin song with the most wins ever in the history of the Billboard Music Awards.

The Luis Fonsi juggernaut, featuring Daddy Yankee and Justin Bieber, won top Hot 100 song, top streaming song (video), top-selling song and top collaboration in addition to top Latin song.

Although “Macarena” won general category awards at the BBMAs back in 1996, it didn’t win as many.

“Despacito’s” big night also upped the ante for both Fonsi and Yankee. Fonsi, who had never won a Billboard Music Award (although he’s won many Billboard Latin Music Awards), now has five under his belt, all from Sunday night. That makes him the third-most-winning Latin artist in the history of the awards, behind Shakira, who has six.

As for the Latin artist with the most BBMA wins, that is now Daddy Yankee. The Puerto Rican previously had won two Billboard Music Awards. Now, thanks to “Despacito,” he has seven.

Fonsi, who was at the BBMA awards ceremony, summed up the magic of “Despacito” in his acceptance speech: “This goes out to all my Latino brothers, all the immigrants. All the DREAMers out there, all of those who get made fun of when you speak with an accent, all of those when they say, ‘Hey speak English.’ To you — Puerto Rico, this goes out to you."

