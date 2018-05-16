'Destination Wedding' Trailer: Winona Ryder and Keanu Reeves Are Misanthropic Wedding Guests

"I believe that there's nobody for anyone," Reeves asserts to Ryder. The pair forms an unlikely bond over their shared distaste for being invited to their friends' summer nuptials.

This summer Winona Ryder and Keanu Reeves are cordially invited to a wedding they both would prefer to skip, as teased in the official trailer for Destination Wedding.

In their upcoming rom-com, Frank (Reeves) and Lindsay (Ryder) are two pessimistic wedding guests who consistently complain about everything. Whether finding faults with the airline boarding process to being unhappy with the wedding seating chart, the disgruntled pair regrets committing to attend their friends’ summer nuptials.

“So, we’re just the people you don’t know where to stick?,” Ryder’s Lindsay asks after becoming annoyed over their seating arrangement for the ceremony. “You might as well just stick us together,” Reeves' Frank comments, only for Lindsay to argue, “I don’t want to be a person you don’t know where to stick.”

The pair share a morbid view on love. “Destination weddings are presumptuous. They’re in a fool’s paradise,” Reeves' character says. “I believe that there’s nobody for anyone,” Frank adds, mocking Lindsay for still attending the wedding when she has lingering feelings for the groom.

Throughout the trailer, the misanthropic guests don't seem to enjoy anything. That is, until they realize the only thing they don’t despise is each other.

The film marks another project in wich Ryder and Reeves join forces, previously co-starring in 1992's Bram Stoker's Dracula, 2006’s A Scanner Darkly and 2009’s The Private Lives of Pippa Lee. DJ Dallenbach also stars in the film with Victor Levin serving as director and writer.

Destination Wedding is set to hit theaters Aug. 24.