Desus & Mero Talk Showtime Series, Bodega Hive and Michelle Obama Invite

Bronx comedy duo Desus Nice and The Kid Mero (Desus & Mero) joined The Hollywood Reporter In Studio to discuss their late-night Showtime series, and their dedicated fanbase known as The Bodega Hive that's been following them since the launch of their Bodega Boys podcast in 2015, and their Viceland series in 2016.

"it's one thing to have the podcast, have the show, but then you have this whole third level," Nice explained. "This fan base goes rabid and anything we put out, any kind of content, they watch it."

The Bodega Hive's dedication has paid off, bringing the comedy duo to Showtime for their own late-night talk show featuring guests like Congresswoman Alexandra Ocasio-Cortez, Anna Kendrick, Ben Stiller and Anderson Cooper, who dropped an F-bomb during his visit.

"That's the only reason we have the show is to make famous people swear. We just want to get the most clean-cut people on TV, and just them on our show, and just ruin them," Nice joked.

While Desus & Mero have had a wide range of guests on their show, there is one that’s at the top of their wish list: Michelle Obama.

On what that special episode would look like, Nice explained: "Whatever she wants, it’d be a special five-hour episode. We would do everything. I'd be doing her hair, we'd be baking pies, do a hand game, playing double dutch. Just drinking Chardonnay. She’s like, 'Barry be stressin' me.' I'm like, 'Girl, tell me about it.'"

The duo also discussed their diverse team of writers working on their series, as Mero explained: "It was a serious arduous process to pick the writers room. We didn't want a 30-person writing room, we wanted a small, diverse one. We literally went through 300-some odd packets of people being like, 'Hey, I want to be on the show!' And you could tell immediately, in an interview, you actually listen to us, you know of us, you’re a fan versus, 'I'm just trying to get a gig.'"

Desus & Mero returns Monday, Oct. 14 at 11 p.m. on Showtime.

