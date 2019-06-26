'Deutschland 86,' 'Generation War' Producer Tim Greve Joins Constantin Film

The German television veteran joins Constantin from UFA Fiction and will act, together with Christine Rothe, as production manager for Constantin Film.

Tim Greve, one of German television's most experienced and celebrated line producers, is joining local mini-major Constantin Film as production manager, Constantin announced Wednesday.

Greve, who joins Constantin from German TV group UFA Fiction, has more than 25 years experience in small-screen production, from soap operas such as long-running hit Good Times, Bad Times to series including Amazon's Deutschland 83 and Deutschland 86 to the mini-series Generation War. Both Deutschland 83 and Generation War won international Emmys.

Greve will take over at Constantin on Sept. 1, joining Christine Rothe as production manager for the entire Constantin Film Group. As such, he will work on Constantin's German and international television and film productions and help develop new production strategies for the company.

Constantin, one Europe's leading film and TV production companies, produces such series as German thriller Perfume and horror feature Polar, both of which Netflix picked up internationally. The company's feature films include John R. Leonetti's recent horror thriller The Silence, starring Kiernan Shipka and Stanley Tucci, and the upcoming video game adaptation Monster Hunter, which Constantin is co-financing with Japan's Toho Co. and which Resident Evil's Paul W.S. Anderson will direct.

"Constantin Film is a unique production company with a great tradition, blossoming creativity and impressive manpower," Greve said. "Some of the most outstanding producers in Germany work under this roof. Being able to participate in this team in the future fills me with great pride, joy and a good deal of excitement."



