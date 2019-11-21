Devesh Raj to Replace Carsten Schmidt as Sky Deutschland CEO

The former Comcast executive who joined Sky Deutschland this summer following the cable giant's $39 billion acquisition of Sky will take over on Jan. 1.

Devesh Raj will replace Carsten Schmidt as the CEO of Sky Deutschland, the German unit of European pay TV giant Sky, which is owned by Comcast.

Schmidt, who has spent the past 20 years at Sky Deutschland, the last four-and-a-half years as CEO, will step down on Jan. 1, 2020.

Raj joined Sky Deutschland this summer as COO for continental Europe and provisional chief commercial officer. Before that, he spent five years at Comcast/NBCUniversal as senior vp of strategic and financial planning. Comcast acquired Sky —Europe's largest pay TV operator— in a $39 billion deal with 21st Century Fox last year, beating out Walt Disney.

Raj will report directly to Andrea Zappia, Sky CEO continental Europe. Schmidt will continue to act as a senior advisor for Sky Deutschland.