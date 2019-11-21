BUSINESS Devesh Raj to Replace Carsten Schmidt as Sky Deutschland CEO 4:15 AM PST 11/21/2019 by Scott Roxborough FACEBOOK TWITTER EMAIL ME Credit: Sky Devesh Raj, Carsten Schmidt The former Comcast executive who joined Sky Deutschland this summer following the cable giant's $39 billion acquisition of Sky will take over on Jan. 1. Devesh Raj will replace Carsten Schmidt as the CEO of Sky Deutschland, the German unit of European pay TV giant Sky, which is owned by Comcast. Schmidt, who has spent the past 20 years at Sky Deutschland, the last four-and-a-half years as CEO, will step down on Jan. 1, 2020. Raj joined Sky Deutschland this summer as COO for continental Europe and provisional chief commercial officer. Before that, he spent five years at Comcast/NBCUniversal as senior vp of strategic and financial planning. Comcast acquired Sky —Europe's largest pay TV operator— in a $39 billion deal with 21st Century Fox last year, beating out Walt Disney. Raj will report directly to Andrea Zappia, Sky CEO continental Europe. Schmidt will continue to act as a senior advisor for Sky Deutschland. Under Schmidt's leadership, Sky Deutschland has moved into local production, greenlighting high-end drama series such as Das Boot and Babylon Berlin. The company is the leading pay TV network in German-speaking Europe, with more than 5 million subscribers across Germany, Austria and Switzerland. FACEBOOK TWITTER EMAIL ME Scott Roxborough Scott.Roxborough@THR.com sroxborough