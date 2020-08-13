'The Devil All The Time' Trailer: Tom Holland, Robert Pattinson Lead Town of Sinners in Backwoods Ohio

The Netflix psychological thriller also stars Bill Skarsgard, Mia Wasikowska, Sebastian Stan, Riley Keough, Jason Clarke and Eliza Scanlen.

The backwoods of Ohio are harboring sinister secrets and ominous characters in this first trailer for Netflix's The Devil All The Time.

Tom Holland and Robert Pattinson lead an all-star ensemble in the Antonio Campos-directed film that counts Jake Gyllenhaal among its producers. The cast also features talent like Bill Skarsgård, Mia Wasikowska and Sebastian Stan. Based on the Donald Ray Pollock novel of the same name, The Devil All The Time follows how the lives of a preacher, couple and sheriff become darkly entangled with a young boy named Arvin Russell (Tom Holland) in the town of Knockemstiff, Ohio.

"How and why people from two points on a map without even a straight line between them can be connected is at the heart of our story," a voice in the trailer can be heard saying over a montage of the faces and landscapes that occupy the small town.

Arvin's father has died, and as he admits that he knows what his daddy did, viewers see Skarsgård's character violently shoving a suffocating man's face into the mud. Soon after, the movie's rather rough-looking cast of characters is all introduced. Hovering in various places — the woods, the lake, the cemetery and a church — the camera finally lands on Pattinson's preacher shakily delivering scripture to his flock.

"That ain't no preacher," Holland's Arvin says while behind the wheel of a car. "He's as bad as they got on the damn radio."

A match is then literally and figuratively struck as a burned-out field, and a forest full of crosses visually give way to a voice-over promising that "When they look back on it, they had no other choice."

The role of Pattinson's preacher then becomes clearer as he proclaims to have "started something" called "the delusion." That's when the people of Knockemstiff go from unsettling to increasingly depraved, as they're overcome by "sin." Murder, guns, alcohol, sex, and more take center stage as the thriller's trailer comes to a visual and musical crescendo.

"What I'm about to do, I do because I have to, not because I want to," Arvin says as the trailer ends.

The upcoming psychological thriller also stars Riley Keough, Jason Clarke, Haley Bennett, Harry Melling, Eliza Scanlen and Pokey LaFarge. Co-written by Antonio Campos and Paulo Campos, and also produced by Randall Poster, Riva Marker and Max Born, The Devil All The Time arrives on Netflix on Sept. 16.

Watch the trailer below.