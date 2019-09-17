'Devil Wears Prada' Musical Sets Pre-Broadway Premiere in Chicago Next Summer

Elton John, Shaina Taub and Paul Rudnick are teaming for a stage adaptation of the novel and film of the same name.

The musical adaptation of The Devil Wears Prada — Lauren Weisberger's best-selling novel that was turned into a hit 2006 film starring Anne Hathaway and Meryl Streep — will make its pre-Broadway debut at Chicago's James M. Nederlander Theatre on July 14, 2020.

The stage version of Devil Wears Prada — which explores the cutthroat fashion world of Manhattan, as exemplified in the relationship between the ambitious young writer Andy and her hard-to-please boss, magazine editor Miranda Priestly — will be directed by Tony winner Anna D. Shapiro.

The show will remain in the Windy City though Aug. 16, 2020. The engagement will follow that of Britney Spears' upcoming musical, Once Upon a One More Time — a feminist take on classic fairy tales that features songs from the pop superstar's extensive catalog — which is set to end its pre-Broadway run at the Nederlander on May 17, 2020.

Casting and dates for a Broadway run of Devil Wears Prada have not yet been announced. The show features music by Elton John, lyrics by Shaina Taub and a book by Paul Rudnick. Nadia DiGiallonardo serves as musical supervisor, while casting is by Stephen Kopel.

The Devil Wears Prada is produced by Kevin McCollum and Rocket Entertainment and presented by special arrangement with Buena Vista Theatrical.