DGA Awards: Aisha Tyler Set to Host

Actress and comedian Aisha Tyler will take to the Dolby Ballroom stage in Hollywood as the emcee of the 71st Directors Guild of America Awards.

DGA president Thomas Schlamme on Tuesday announced that Tyler will host the upcoming awards show.

"We're excited to have Aisha on board for the 71st Annual DGA Awards," Shlamme said in a statement. "She is ideally suited to host our special evening celebrating filmmaking."

Tyler has starred in a variety of television and film titles. Her credits include Mother Nature in The Santa Clause 2, secret agent Lana Kane on FX's animated series Archer and Andrea Marino on Ghost Whisperer. She is most recently known for her portrayal of Dr. Tara Lews on Criminal Minds.

The DGA will acknowledge the work of this year's most prominent directors in television and film. Both seasoned and first-time helmers are nominated for their directing skills in documentary and feature films, TV series, children's programs and more.

Among the this year's nominees are Bradley Cooper, Boots Riley, Daina Reid and Donald Glover.

The DGA Awards are set to take place Saturday, Feb. 2, at Hollywood & Highland Center's Ray Dolby Ballroom.