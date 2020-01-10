DGA Awards: 'Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,' 'Game of Thrones' Among Comedy, Drama Series Nominees

The Directors Guild revealed the final batch of its TV nominees on Friday after delaying the announcement of contenders in a few categories "due to a re-vote related to a newly implemented electronic entry submissions process."

The contenders in the categories of comedy and drama series and variety/talk/news/sports — specials, were originally set to be announced on Monday, with the rest of the guild's small-screen nominees, but were delayed "due to a re-vote related to a newly implemented electronic entry submissions process," the DGA said on Monday.

Amazon's The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel and HBO's Watchmen and Game of Thrones earned multiple nominations within their respective comedy and drama categories.

Indeed, all of the nominees for outstanding directorial achievement in drama series are for directors on HBO shows: Nicole Kassell for Watchmen, "It's Summer and We're Running Out of Ice"; Mark Mylod for Succession, "This Is Not For Tears"; David Nutter for Game of Thrones, "The Last of the Starks"; Miguel Sapochnik for Game of Thrones, "The Long Night"; and Stephen Williams for Watchmen, "This Extraordinary Being."

The nominees for outstanding directorial achievement in comedy series are Dan Attias for The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, "It's the Sixties, Man!" for Amazon; Bill Hader for Barry, "ronny/lily" for HBO; David Mandel for Veep, "Veep" for HBO; Amy Sherman-Palladino for The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, "It's Comedy or Cabbage" and Daniel Palladino for The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, "Marvelous Radio."

The 72nd annual DGA Awards will take place on Saturday, Jan. 25, at the Ritz-Carlton Hotel in downtown Los Angeles.

The nominees for directorial achievement in variety/talk/news/sports specials follow.

VARIETY/TALK/NEWS/SPORTS – SPECIALS

JAMES BURROWS (‘All in the Family’ and ‘The Jeffersons’ – Directed by)

ANDY FISHER (‘Live in Front of a Studio Audience’ – Directed by)

Live in Front of a Studio Audience Norman Lear’s ‘All in the Family’ and ‘The Jeffersons’

(ABC)

Directorial Team:

Associate Directors: Martin Pasetta Jr., Sara Niimi

Stage Managers: John Esposito, Valdez Flagg, Alissa Levisohn Hoyo, Harvey Levine, Doug Tobin, Richard Silva, Jenny Nolan Bailey

SPIKE JONZE

Aziz Ansari: Right Now

(Netflix)

Mr. Jonze's Directorial Team:

Associate Director: Chad Richard Nicholson

Stage Manager: Tate Nova

STAN LATHAN

Dave Chappelle: Sticks & Stones

(Netflix)

Mr. Lathan's Directorial Team:

Associate Director: Myriam Leger

Stage Manager: Valdez Flagg

LINDA MENDOZA

Wanda Sykes: Not Normal

(Netflix)

Ms. Mendoza's Directorial Team:

Stage Manager: Arthur Lewis

GLENN WEISS

The 91st Annual Academy Awards

(ABC)

Mr. Weiss's Directorial Team:

Associate Directors: Ken Diego, Eve Adair, Susan Kopensky, Lori Margules, Robin Mishkin Abrams, Sara Niimi, Michael Polito

Stage Managers: Gary Natoli, Rita Cossette, John Esposito, Valdez Flagg, Doug Fogel, Chris Hines, Alissa Levisohn Hoyo, Arthur Lewis, Roxanne Lozano, Ron Paul, Tammy Raab, Jason Seligman, Jackie Stathis, Cheryl Teetzel‑Moore, Debbie Williams, Ari Woog

