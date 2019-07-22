Netflix Unveils First Look at 'Diagnosis' Doc Series

The project is based on a New York Times Magazine column.

Netflix is finally offering up a first look at Diagnosis. Nearly a year after the streamer made a pact with The New York Times to turn its popular medical column into a documentary series, first footage was released in a trailer Monday morning.

From a six-year-old child coping with sporadic paralysis hundreds of times of day to a relatively young veteran losing his memory, the reel showcases several of the different medical mysteries — and, through social media, the series' plan to give the afflicted some much-needed answers.

Dr. Lisa Sanders has attempted to explain unknown medical issues in her New York Times Magazine column, also called Diagnosis, for 15 years. She is also involved in the series, which marks the Times' second big foray into TV this year. It follows on the heels of FX's The Weekly.

The first season of Diagnosis follows various patients on their respective journeys toward finding a diagnosis, and potentially a cure, for their mysterious illnesses. It's being produced by Scott Rudin, Simon Chinn and Jonathan Chinn — in association with The New York Times.

Diagnosis is set to premiere on Netflix, globally, at some point later in 2019.