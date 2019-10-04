Ava DuVernay, Lee Daniels, Debbie Allen Remember "Icon" Diahann Carroll: "We Will Forever Sing Your Praises"

Dionne Warwick also mourned her longtime friend, who died Friday after a long battle with cancer: "My personal world has taken a downward spiral. Losing my dear friend and mentor comes as a true hurt to my heart!! I know I’ll miss her as I’m certain all that knew her will."

Hollywood stars took to social media on Friday to pay tribute to Diahann Carroll. The pioneering actress died on Friday after a long battle with cancer. She was 84.

With her role as widowed nurse Julia Baker on NBC's Julia, Carroll became the first African-American female to star in a non-stereotypical role in her own primetime network series.

The actress was also known for her role as fashionista Dominique Deveraux on three seasons on ABC's Dynasty, the first prominently featured African-American character on a primetime soap opera, and its spinoff The Colbys.

Carroll's longtime friend Dionne Warwick said in a statement, "My personal world has taken a downward spiral. Losing my dear friend and mentor comes as a true hurt to my heart!! I know I’ll miss her as I’m certain all that knew her will. Rest in peace my dear friend."

Debbie Allen took to Twitter to remember Carroll. "Diahann Carroll you taught us so much," she captioned two photos of the actress. "We are stronger, more beautiful and risk takers because of you. We will forever sing your praises and speak your name."

Dana Delany also paid tribute to Carroll by reminiscing about meeting the actress. I once met the legendary Diahann Carroll at a luncheon in Toronto," Delany wrote. "I told her that when she starred in Julia, people used to say my mother looked like her. Without blinking an eye, she said 'Was she very beautiful?' Ms Carroll was a Goddess."

Ava DuVernay remembered Carroll as an "icon." Accompanied by photos of Carroll, DuVernay tweeted, "One of the all-time greats. She blazed trails through dense forests and elegantly left diamonds along the path for the rest of us to follow. Extraordinary life. Thank you, Ms. Carroll."

Meanwhile, Lee Daniels paid tribute to Carroll by sharing a photo of the two of them together. "I’m at an utter loss of words right now. The impact you have had on me, Hollywood, America, the World is telling that God exists," he tweeted.

Diahann Carroll you taught us so much. We are stronger, more beautiful and risk takers because of you. We will forever sing your praises and speak your name. Love Love Love, Debbie — Debbie Allen (@msdebbieallen) October 4, 2019

This one cuts deeply. My mom & Ms Diahann were friends since they were 14. She was a pioneer on so many levels. She made me believe I could be on television! I loved & cherished and idolized her like a daughter....

RIP Diahann Carroll thank you for the gift of your life — HollyRobinsonPeete (@hollyrpeete) October 4, 2019

I once met the legendary Diahann Carroll at a luncheon in Toronto. I told her that when she starred in Julia, people used to say my mother looked like her. Without blinking an eye, she said "Was she very beautiful?" Ms Carroll was a Goddess. — Dana Delany (@DanaDelany) October 4, 2019

Diahann Carroll walked this earth for 84 years and broke ground with every footstep. An icon. One of the all-time greats. She blazed trails through dense forests and elegantly left diamonds along the path for the rest of us to follow. Extraordinary life. Thank you, Ms. Carroll. — Ava DuVernay (@ava) October 4, 2019

Rest In Peace Diahann Carroll. Amazing. Beautiful. Historical. — Mario Cantone (@macantone) October 4, 2019

My heart is broken today . R.I.P #DiahannCarroll — Lee Daniels Entertainment (@leedanielsent) October 4, 2019

I’m at an utter loss of words right now. The impact you have had on me, Hollywood, America, the World is telling that God exists.



I love you. #DiahannCarroll pic.twitter.com/AD9irPPEDd — Lee Daniels Entertainment (@leedanielsent) October 4, 2019

A trailblazing actress with a captivating voice, Diahann Carroll lent her talents to films like "Carmen Jones" and "Porgy and Bess." In 1975, she received an Oscar nomination for Best Actress for her role in "Claudine." Her legacy lives on. — The Academy (@TheAcademy) October 4, 2019