Diamonds and Velvet Hair Pieces Have a Crowning Moment at the Oscars

Looks spanned Rachel Weisz's vintage diamond headband to Jason Momoa's couture scrunchie

While jewel-encrusted earrings and necklaces (hello, Lady Gaga!) were out in full force at the Oscars, a number of stars sought to make a statement with their hair accessories. From a Karl Lagerfeld scrunchie to vintage brooches repurposed as a headpiece, here’s what caught our eye.

Stylist Kate Young adorned The Favourite star Rachel Weisz with a headband crafted from two matching vintage Cartier diamond and platinum brooches from 1903, sewn into the nominee’s hair. “I love the modernity and romance of them on her head,” says Young, who was presented by Cartier with a number of museum pieces from which she could choose.

Meanwhile, hairstylist Justine Marjan pulled back model Ashley Graham’s hair into a sleek bun and covered it with custom velvet bow pins by Jennifer Behr.

The Brooklyn-based designer's barrettes were also sported by Eighth Grade star Elsie Fisher who pinned back her side-parted blunt bob for an effortlessly cool look to match her three-piece grosgrain-tipped Thom Browne mohair tuxedo.

Crazy Rich Asian’s Gemma Chan, vibrant in a fuchsia Valentino frock styled by Rebecca Corbin-Murray, punctuated her low bun by hairstylist Clariss Anya Rubenstein with a crystal-studded barrette that spelled out the word “Love.” "We love hair accessories and thought it was the perfect Miu Miu signature piece to pull the look together," explains Corbin-Murray.

And Aquaman's Jason Momoa, wearing a custom pale pink velvet Fendi suit designed by Karl Lagerfeld, wore a matching scrunchie around his wrist.