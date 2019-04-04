Diana Miller Named Executive Producer of 'CBS This Morning'

The announcement came Thursday from CBS News president Susan Zirinsky.

Diana Miller has been named executive producer of CBS This Morning. The announcement came Thursday from CBS News president Susan Zirinsky.

"Diana is exceptionally positioned for this role," said Zirinsky. "She’s an experienced journalist and collaborative leader. Her editorial vision, innovative ideas and ability to execute have had a positive impact on the broadcast for years and will help take the show into the future."

Miller has been running the show since Ryan Kadro left last January and she was widely expected to be tapped for the top job permanently. She has been a senior producer on the broadcast since 2014.

The announcement solidifies the show’s production side, but Zirinsky is still working to iron out CBS This Morning’s on-air team. Gayle King is expected to finalize a contract extension to stay at the broadcast.

Sources have told The Hollywood Reporter that the sides have agreed to a deal in principal. But on Wednesday, the network announced that Bianna Golodryga – who was named as the show’s fourth co-anchor last October – had left CBS News after declining to accept a diminished role on the broadcast. Sources say Zirinsky wanted Golodryga to stay on as a correspondent, but Golodryga chose to leave instead.

Zirinsky has been charged with rebuilding the news division and restoring morale after more than a year of uncertainty and scrutiny beginning with the ouster in November 2017 of CBS This Morning anchor Charlie Rose. The show, which suffered ratings declines in the wake of Rose's departure, is critically important to the bottom line.

Miller added: "I am honored to lead such an incredible team as we continue to bring our audience exclusive stories that only CBS News can provide. It is a thrill to partner with Susan Zirinsky as we build on the show's strong momentum of recent months."