Diane Keaton Takes on Retirement Communities and Cheerleading in 'Poms' Trailer

Pam Grier, Rhea Perlman and Jackie Weaver also star in the uplifting comedy from 'The Legend of Billie Jean King' director.

STXfilms has released the first official trailer for its female-led comedy Poms.

Starring Diane Keaton, Pam Grier, Rhea Perlman and Jackie Weaver, the film follows members of a sunny retirement community who decide to take part in a cheerleading competition.

In the preview for the Zara Hayes-directed film, Diane Keaton's Martha says she has come to the picturesque, amenity-filled retirement home "to die." However, that seemingly dim outlook changes when her neighbor Sheryl (Jackie Weaver) happens upon some old cheerleading gear while the two are unpacking Martha's things.

When Martha reveals she was forced to quit cheerleading to take care of her sick mother, Sheryl encourages the retirement community's newest resident to try her hand at it once again.

The two get to work building a squad consisting of their fellow retired residents, and a series of comical tryouts featuring Pam Grier's Olive and Rhea Perlman's Alice ensue. In one scene, Alice explains that her husband will only let her join the team over his dead body before the trailer cuts to a funeral where Alice whispers to her friends, "I'll see you at practice."

Originally meant to be just a team "for themselves," Martha and Sheryl's plans expand when they decide to enter the women into a competition, calling on a young cheerleader (Alisha Boe) to help them prepare.

In the face of several challenges, including knee problems and self-consciousness to Martha's revelation that she really is dying, the group works to overcome their fears and band together to make their dreams a reality.

"You were dying yesterday, and you're going to be dying next week," Sheryl says. "In the meantime, you should be dancing your ass off."

Poms also stars Celia Weston, Phyllis Somerville, Charli Tahan and Bruce McGill. Written by Shane Atkinson, the film is set to hit theaters on May 10.