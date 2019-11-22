Diane Lane, Piper Perabo Arrested While Protesting With Jane Fonda

The D.C. Attorney General's office declined to charge Fonda for her previous arrests.

Jane Fonda was joined once again by a number of famous faces on Friday as she led a climate change protest in Washington, D.C. at the Supreme Court building.

The actress was joined for the seventh political demonstration in a row, called "Fire Drill Friday," by actresses Diane Lane and Piper Perabo, actor Manny Jacinto (The Good Place) and model Amber Valletta. Perabo, Lane and Valletta were arrested.

Today’s 40 organizers, indigenous leaders, and activists along with celebrities like @PiperPerabo, @ambervalletta, and Diane Lane were arrested to make it clear: WATER CAN’T WAIT #FireDrillFridaypic.twitter.com/oSnYFR8D17 — Fire Drill Fridays (@FireDrillFriday) November 22, 2019

Fonda avoided arrest the past two weeks of protest because she faced a lengthy jail stay for each additional infraction with which was charged. Fonda previously spent a night in jail after she was arrested a fourth time.

However, her attorney announced earlier in the week that the D.C. Attorney General's office declined to charge Fonda for her previous arrests. Authorities confirmed to The Hollywood Reporter that was accurate. She would not be charged.

Last week, Fonda was joined by Abigail Disney and Robert Kennedy Jr., among others, including actresses June Diane Raphael and Marg Helgenberger, for a sit-in at the U.S. Capitol building. RFK Jr., Raphael and Helgenberger were arrested along with others. It is unclear if their charge of crowding and obstructing or incommoding was also dropped.

Fonda has been a political activist for decades and a staunch opponent of oil industry developments and she has made clear her plans on protesting as many times as it takes to get her climate change concerns and point across.