Amanda Powers Named COO of Dick Clark Productions

Amanda Powers has been named chief operating officer of Dick Clark Productions, where she will report to company president Amy Thurlow.

Powers moves over from DCP parent company Valence Media, where she most recently served as vice president of strategy. The chief operation officer post at DCP had been vacant since November, when Thurlow was promoted from her dual role of COO and CFO.

“Having had the pleasure of working with Amanda over the course of the past two years in her capacity at Valence Media, I have seen first-hand her leadership, remarkable insights, and strategic counsel and I am so excited to welcome her to the executive team at DCP,” said Thurlow.

In her move to DCP, Powers will manage, assess and provide strategic direction for the production company which manages a large portfolio of live televised entertainment events — including The Golden Globes, The Billboard Awards, The American Music Awards and the Academy of Country Music Awards. She will oversee international distribution, business development and the partnership and licensing teams, as well as multi-channel marketer Direct Holdings Group.

Prior to her work at Valence Media, where she led collaborations to launch the integration of MRC, DCP and Billboard-The Hollywood Reporter Media Group and aided in the formation of partnerships with Fulwell 73, Civic Center Media and A-Major Media, Powers was vp of corporate development and strategy and MRC Studios and worked Moelis & Company and UBS Investment Bank — focusing on mergers and acquisitions, public and private capital raising, restructuring and activist defense. Powers also spent two years with The Clinton Foundation in the Global Pediatric HIV/AIDS team

Dick Clark Productions is owned by Valence Media, which is also the parent company of The Hollywood Reporter.