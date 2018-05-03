Dick Clark Productions Promotes Ben Roy to VP Programming and Development

He will oversee production of all sponsorship integrations, including annual events like the American Music Awards, Billboard Music Awards and 'Dick Clark’s New Year's Rockin' Eve With Ryan Seacrest.'

Dick Clark Productions has promoted development executive and producer Ben Roy to vp programming and development.

In this role, Roy will oversee production of all sponsorship integrations, including annual events like the American Music Awards, Billboard Music Awards, Dick Clark’s New Year's Rockin' Eve With Ryan Seacrest and the Academy of Country Music Awards.

Roy recently served as co-executive producer of the Carol Burnett 50th anniversary special and co-executive producer of the Golden Globe 75th anniversary special.

Roy reports to DCP executive vp programming and development Mark Bracco.

"Ben's sharp eye and instincts have made him a great asset in both production and development at DCP," Bracco said. "I look forward to working closely with him for many years to come."

Before joining dcp, Roy worked under veteran live-TV producer and director Don Mischer for six years. While at Don Mischer Productions, he worked on three Academy Awards, four Emmy Awards, Don Rickles: One Night Only, Fox 25th Anniversary Special, China's Huading Awards and the 9/11 Memorial From Ground Zero.

Roy also has worked development at Warner Bros. Studios and DreamWorks casting for film, television and animation.