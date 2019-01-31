Dick Clark Productions Promotes 3 Execs Across Production, Marketing, Development

Linda Gierahn, Kelly Striewski and Alexi Mazareas have been upped in the production; communications and marketing; and programming and development departments.

Dick Clark Productions on Thursday said it is promoting a trio of execs promotions within the production; communications and marketing; and programming and development departments.

Linda Gierahn has been upped to executive vp production, Kelly Striewski has been promoted to executive vp communications and marketing, and Alexi Mazareas, has been elevated to vp programming and development.

In these new roles, Gierahn will continue reporting to COO and CFO Amy Thurlow, Striewski will report to Thurlow and executive vp programming and development Mark Bracco, and Mazareas will continue reporting to Bracco.



"Linda's ability to seamlessly oversee the complex execution of the company's high-profile live event programming has contributed to the positive evolution of our productions," Thurlow said. "Kelly's forward-thinking marketing and communications initiatives have helped shape the way we reach viewers today. Their invaluable expertise in their respective fields has helped guide dcp’s continued growth."

Added Bracco: "Alexi's creative vision and innovative ideas in both broadcast and digital content have made him an integral part of the production and development team at DCP. I look forward to his continued accomplishments in his new role."

Gierahn, who joined DCP in March 2017, will continue to oversee production of the company's development initiatives as well as all production efforts across DCP's portfolio of specials and live event programming, including Academy of Country Music Awards, American Music Awards, Billboard Music Awards, Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve With Ryan Seacrest, Golden Globe Awards and NBA Awards.

A 20-year production veteran, Gierahn has worked on a wide variety of events in music, fashion and sports. Before joining DCP, Gierahn oversaw production of tentpole events and specials while also working across cable networks MTV, CMT, Logo and more.

Striewski, who joined DCP in December 2016, will lead marketing and publicity campaign efforts for all programming including Academy of Country Music Awards, American Music Awards, Billboard Music Awards, New Year’s Rockin’ Evet, Golden Globe Awards and So You Think You Can Dance, as well as the company’s overall corporate communications strategy.

A communications executive with more than 22 years in the industry, Striewski has led campaigns for many of brands including Nintendo of America, Stand Up to Cancer, Puma, Dell and Tesla. Before joining DCP, she spent several years on the agency side, with Golin and entertainment firm B|W|R Public Relations, among others.

Mazareas will continue as executive producer of the Streamy Awards, co-executive producer of the NBA Awards and executive producer of the red carpet live stream for the Golden Globe Awards, American Music Awards and Billboard Music Awards.

As a key development executive, Mazareas will also continue developing programming opportunities for DCP overall. Mazareas began his career at DCP in 2008, and in addition to awards shows, he has produced a variety of programming for the company, including music and holiday specials, sports series, digital content and documentaries.

DCP shares a parent with The Hollywood Reporter.