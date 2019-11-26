Lucy Hale Joins Ryan Seacrest to Host Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve 2020

Seacrest and Hale will host the show from New York City, while Billy Porter will be live at the New Orleans celebration and Ciara will return to host the Los Angeles Festivities.

Lucy Hale will help Ryan Seacrest kick off the new year as Times Square-based hosts on Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve With Ryan Seacrest 2020.

Billy Porter will host for the first time from the New Orleans-based festivities, while Ciara will return to host the Los Angeles celebration for the third year.

The 2020 celebration will mark Seacrest's 15th year as the host of Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve. He will return to lead the traditional countdown to midnight live from New York City.

Hale previously hosted the New Orleans portion of the show, but this year she will take over Jenny McCarthy's hosting duties in New York. McCarthy revealed in October on Live With Kelly and Ryan that she would not return to host the New York festivities because she wanted to spend more time with her family ahead of filming the new season of The Masked Singer.

"We’re shooting Masked Singer 3 in December and January and my son, who is now 17, said, ‘Can we please stay home this year?’ He’s going to be 18, he’s going to want nothing to do with me," McCarthy told Kelly Ripa and Seacrest about her decision. "We’re so busy that I said, 'You know what, we’re going to tap out.'"

"As we ring in a new decade and my 15th year hosting the show, I'm so excited to welcome the talented Lucy Hale to the stage with me," Seacrest said in a statement. "It's going to be a powerhouse year with Billy and Ciara and we can't wait to celebrate with everyone!"

The upcoming Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve With Ryan Seacrest will serve as the 48th anniversary of the biggest New Year's celebration and will include five and a half hours of special performances and reports from other New Year's festivities around the world.

Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve With Ryan Seacrest 2020 will begin Dec. 31 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

Dick Clark Productions, which produces Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve, is a division of Valence Media, which owns The Hollywood Reporter.