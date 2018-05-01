Did Blake Lively Delete Her Instagram History to Promote Her Latest Film?

To promote 'A Simple Favor,' Blake Lively is taking to social media in a creative way.

Tuesday morning, fans noticed Blake Lively deleted all her Instagram posts. Madness then ensued, sort of. Going off of her last Instagram post (now on Lively's Twitter feed) fans quickly connected the dots that she was up to something to promote her latest film, A Simple Favor (2018), out Sept. 14. Lively also unfollowed her husband Ryan Reynolds, and added more than 30 followers named Emily Nelson, which has left fans scratching their heads.

The film is about a mommy vlogger Stephanie (Anna Kendrick) who tries to uncover why her best friend (Blake Lively) suddenly disappeared from their small town. The two stars made gin martinis at Cinema Con in Las Vegas to promote the film. Why gin? Well Lively’s husband owns Aviation Gin, so naturally that is the alcohol that was used. This is film promotion-meets-the family business.

So, who are these 30-plus women named Emily Nelson that Lively now follows? One Emily Nelson told Pret-a-Reporter in a message that she’s a military wife with small children. Another confirmed she's indeed a real person, and a third said she was totally in shock when Lively followed her Tuesday morning. Many appear to be high school and college-aged women who live in England, the United States and Canada.

With all signs pointing to film promotion as the reason behind Lively's social media purge (why the Emily Nelsons, specifically, still remains to be seen), one fan took the time to record Kendrick's entire Instagram account on video, in case she follows her costar's lead.

I'm such a paranoid bitch that I just spent 31 minutes screen recording all of Anna Kendrick's instagram in case she decides to pull a "I'm gonna do like Blake Lively and delete all my posts to promote my movie" on us.

These archives need to go down in history. pic.twitter.com/ZC96kfKX2J — Dominique (@AliDSpenceHxx) May 1, 2018

Looking back at what Lively deleted, the stunning red carpet looks and daytime ensembles, the jewelry, Ryan Reynolds receiving his star on the walk of fame, one has to wonder if Lively also unfollowed her husband just to promote her film? Only time will tell if Aviation Gin makes a well-placed cameo in A Simple Favor. The Hollywood Reporter reached out to Lionsgate Entertainment for comment.