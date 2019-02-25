Oscar Poll: Did the Academy Crown the Right Winners?

Did 'Green Book' deserve best picture? Should 'BlacKkKlansman' have won best adapted screenplay? Cast your vote.

Now that the Academy has declared its winners, The Hollywood Reporter wants to hear from you. Did the top Oscars go to the right awardees?

Green Book took home the night's biggest honor, best picture, along with two other wins. Roma and Black Panther also wound up with three Oscars apiece, led only be Bohemian Rhapsody's four — one of which includes best actor for Rami Malek.

Other big awards went to Roma's Alfonso Cuaron for best director; The Favourite's Olivia Colman for best actress; If Beale Street Could Talk's Regina King for best supporting actress; and Green Book's Mahershala Ali for best supporting actor.

Spike Lee landed his first-ever competitive Oscar for best adapted screenplay for BlacKkKlansman while Nick Vallelonga, Brian Hayes Currie and Peter Farrelly claimed best original screenplay for Green Book.

Best original song went to "Shallow" from A Star Is Born and its writers, Lady Gaga, Mark Ronson, Anthony Rossomando and Andrew Wyatt.

The Academy, however, certainly doesn't speak for everyone — especially since the 7,902 voting members are predominantly white men. Almost immediately after Sunday's Oscars ceremony, Green Book's best picture win sparked online criticism.

