Oscars Poll: Who Should Have Won the Acting and Director Awards?

At Sunday night's 92nd annual Academy Awards, Parasite dominated with four wins in total. The project made history as the first non-English-language film to win best picture at the Oscars. And, in addition to international feature film and original screenplay, Parasite's Bong Joon Ho won the award for best director.

Though Parasite made out nice, Netflix's The Irishman was noticeably shut out (as it has been at other high-profile awards shows this season) in all categories, while Little Women — though nominated for six Oscars this year — only won one award for best costume design. Other six-time nominee films Marriage Story and Jojo Rabbit also only took home one award each.

Jojo Rabbit won best adapted screenplay honors, while Marriage Story's Laura Dern received the best supporting actress Oscar she was expected to take home. Other acting category winners included Renee Zellweger (best actress for Judy), Joaquin Phoenix (best actor for Joker) and Brad Pitt (best supporting actor for Once Upon a Time in Hollywood). Though all four stars were seen as frontrunners, other formidable performances weren't celebrated with wins, including Antonio Banderas (Pain and Glory), Saoirse Ronan (Little Women) and Scarlett Johansson (Marriage Story), among others.

