Diego Luna, Gael Garcia Bernal Exit Their Own Production Company

The actors-turned-producers co-founded Canana Films 14 years ago in Mexico, where they've backed award-winning films such as the Oscar-nominated drama 'No.'

Longtime friends and production partners Diego Luna and Gael Garcia Bernal are calling it quits on their production company Canana Films.

Canana will continue to operate under co-founder Pablo Cruz and Arturo Sampson, both of whom will oversee the company's day-to-day.

A statement released Monday said Canana will begin a "new phase" and will continue producing, but the company declined to specify why Luna and Bernal are stepping down.

"Canana arose out of the strength that fraternity gives us when we express ourselves freely," Bernal said. "That will continue to be the slogan for every project we embark on. As in every cycle that ends, now another begins."

Both actors have been increasingly focusing their efforts on successful Hollywood acting careers. Luna is best known for playing Cassian Andor in Rogue One, and he's set to star in season four of the Netflix series Narcos. Bernal won a Golden Globe for his performance in the Amazon series Mozart in the Jungle and he appeared in the Oscar-winning 'toon Coco.

Both Luna and Garcia Bernal have produced and directed several films under the Canana banner, including the Luna-helmed road movie Mr. Pig, starring Danny Glover and Maya Rudolph. Canana also co-founded the documentary film festival Ambulante.