Diego Luna, Gael Garcia Bernal Launch Production Company

The upstart shingle produced 'Aqui en la Tierra,' a competition title premiering this week in the first edition of Canneseries.

Longtime friends and business partners Diego Luna and Gael Garcia Bernal have launched Mexican production house La Corriente del Golfo.

The Mexico City-based outfit will produce film, TV and theater projects. Up first for La Corriente del Golfo (The Gulf Stream) is the world premiere of Aqui en la Tierra, a crime drama co-created by Garcia Bernal (Mozart in the Jungle) and produced with Fox Networks Group Latin America. Aqui en la Tierra (Here on Earth) is competing this week at the first edition of Canneseries, a new TV festival taking place alongside Cannes' MIPTV market.

La Corriente del Golfo's first film project, Chicuarotes, currently in postproduction, is the sophomore feature of actor-director Garcia Bernal. The Spanish-language story, co-written by Garcia Bernal, has been described as a dark comedy with social commentary.

Garcia Bernal and Luna recently exited their own production company, Canana Films, which they had co-founded 14 years ago with producer Pablo Cruz.

In addition to acting, producing and directing, Garcia Bernal and Luna are involved in political and social activism. They co-founded documentary film festival Ambulante 14 years ago, and they speak about important issues such as immigration and Mexico's brutal drug war. Under the new production banner, they will continue backing socially minded projects.

"In this company we will do the projects we have been doing all along and those that we will undertake in the future, together with the participation of several other people with whom we share a deep friendship and a strong impetus to improve the world in which we live." Garcia Bernal said.

Over the years, Luna and Garcia Bernal have managed to juggle producer responsibilities in Mexico with successful acting careers in Hollywood: Luna heads a new cast in season four of Netflix's Narcos, while Garcia Bernal stars in the upcoming Zorro reboot.

Paula Amor, who has collaborated with Mexico's Morelia film fest, will oversee day-to-day operations of La Corriente del Golfo.