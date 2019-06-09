Diego Luna Talks 'Narcos' and Fighting to Make Mexico "A Safer Place": "That's Where All My Love Stories Are"

Luna expressed his concern over the current state of the drug cartel, saying, "It's violent times for my country."

Narcos: Mexico star Diego Luna expressed his concern over the current state of the drug cartel in Mexico, a story which his Netflix series tracks from its beginnings in the 1980s. "It's violent times for my country," Luna told the Drama Actor Roundtable.

"It was interesting to revisit my childhood and the Mexico of the 80s from this perspective," he said of the series. "Obviously my father was trying to hide this Mexico from me, but then everything starts to make sense. The story has been told in a way that is wrong—very convenient for many criminals that are not in jail, that are actually running the country, politicians that have been making a lot of money with this business."

"The show starts in the first episode saying that since the 80s, since this started, there's been more than half a million people killed in Mexico. The idea of making sure audiences around the world think about that when they're going to have a line of cocaine, that made sense," Luna said of the conflict as he stressed how important the narrative of Narcos: Mexico is to him.

"It's quite complicated. We happen to have the longest border between the first world and the third world, and we happen to be the neighbor of the biggest consumer of drugs," Luna said of Mexico-U.S. relations. "It's quite unfair, to be honest."

Luna resides in Mexico City, where he was born and raised, and raises his family there. He vowed to always advocate for the safety of Mexico, adding, "because that's where all my love stories are."

Luna joined Hugh Grant, Richard Madden, Sam Rockwell, Stephan James and Billy Porter for the Drama Actor Roundtable. The full roundtable airs July 14 on SundanceTV. Follow all the Emmy season roundtables at THR.com/Roundtables.