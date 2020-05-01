Dimitri Diatchenko, Actor, Musician and Video Game Voiceover Artist, Dies at 52

He was seen in 'Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull' and 'Chernobyl Diaries.'

Dimitri Diatchenko, an actor who played Russian characters for such projects as Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull, Criminal Minds and many video games, has died. He was 52.

Diatchenko died suddenly on April 21 in Daytona Beach, Florida. The cause of death appears be a heart attack or related to being shocked by 220 volts of electricity while on a construction job the previous week, manager Barry Bookin said.

Diatchenko voiced characters in video games from the Red Alert, Iron Man, Call of Duty and Tomb Raider franchises and on such animated TV series as Family Guy, The Wild Thornberries and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.

His acting résumé also included the films G.I. Jane (1997), Get Smart (2008) and Chernobyl Diaries (2012) and TV stints on Alias, How I Met Your Mother, Bones, Sons of Anarchy, 2 Broke Girls and General Hospital.

Born in San Francisco, Diatchenko had Ukrainian, Greek and Swedish roots. He earned his bachelor's degree in music from Stetson University, where he majored in classical guitar as a scholarship student, before receiving his master's from Florida State University.

As a solo guitarist, he released four albums.

Survivors include siblings, nieces and nephews. His family requests that donations be made to Love Thy Neighbor International.