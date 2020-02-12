'Dino Dina' Feature Lands Sales Ahead of Berlin Market Launch (Exclusive)

'Dino Dana: The Movie' – starring 'Mr. Robot's Evan Whitten - is the big-screen adaptation of the hit kids TV show, with Odin's Eye launching sales at the European Film Market.

Dino Dana: The Movie, the big-screen adaptation of Sinking Ship Entertainment's Emmy-winning TV series, is heading to the European Film Market in Berlin and has already landed several territory sales.

Odin's Eye Entertainment has acquired worldwide sales rights outside of North America to the Telefilm-backed feature, selling to Japan (New Select) and South Korea (Yejilim) ahead of the market, where it will feature in Telefilms Perspective Canada screenings.

The film will launch in North America on March 21 on more than 600 screens in an exclusive partnership with Fathom Events.

Dino Dana: The Movie finds 10-year-old Dana – who sees dinosaurs in the real world – complete dino experiment #901, which asks "where are all the kid dinosaurs?" But while working on the solution, her new neighbor Mateo (Mr Robot's Evan Whitten) is dino-napped by a Tyrannosaurus Rex, and it’s up to Dana, her sister Saara (The Breadwinner's Saara Chaudry), and Mateo’s brother Jadiel (Heroes Reborn's Richie Lawrence) to answer the experiment.

“It’s exciting that distributors are responding so well to the film," said Odin's Eye CEO Micheal Favelle. "These early sales combined with strong interest from a number of territories is a great sign that we will have a 'dino'mite EFM."

Added Sinking Ship's sales and distribution head Kate Sanagan: “We are thrilled to be working with Odin’s Eye in the international space for Dino Dana: The Movie. We are looking forward to bringing more Dana into the world, are confident that Odin’s Eye is the right partner to do that."

The small-screen original of this successful dinosaur franchise has been steadily growing since the first series – Dino Dan – launched in 2008 on TVOKids and Nickelodeon. Reimagined with a female lead, Dino Dana now screens in North America on TVOKids, Knowledge Network, Yoopa and proved an instant hit as a top-rated series on Amazon Prime.

The series has screened in more than 200 countries and the official YouTube site boasts more 420 thousand subscribers and a staggering 111 million views. The companion apps have more than 660 thousands downloads, with a brand-new Fossil Hunt app rolling out worldwide later this year.

"Kids see the world differently than adults; they see the magic in science and dream about seeing real life dinosaurs," said J.J. Johnson, co-writer, director and executive producer. "Dino Dana the series has always been about the incredible power of kid's imaginations, and Dino Dana: The Movie bring those imaginings to the big screen."