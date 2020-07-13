Rep Sheet: 'Burial of Kojo' Director Blitz Bazawule Signs With CAA (Exclusive)

Elsewhere, Rikki Hughes inks with WME, Riann Steele signs with UTA, Tobie Windham signs with Gersh.

Who is signing where? The Hollywood Reporter's Rep Sheet is a snapshot of notable recent agency and management signings:

Filmmaker Blitz Bazawule has signed with CAA. The New York-based visual artist was formerly with Paradigm.

Bazawule, who has recorded several hip-hop records as Blitz the Ambassador, had his feature directorial debut, The Burial of Kojo, acquired by Netflix through Ava DuVernay’s Array Films.

Bazawule shot the film in Ghana, where he was born, while also composing and performing the score for the feature. Hollywood Reporter critic John DeFore described the film in a review as "a gorgeous debut that makes myths without grandiosity."

His other credits include directing Cherish The Day for OWN, and Bazawule's directing work is featured prominently in the upcoming Beyonce visual album Black Is King, which debuts on Disney+ on July 31. Bazawule is managed by MACRO Management.

Other signings...

CAA:

► dream hampton, who produced Surviving R. Kelly and is set to direct limited documentary series Black Wall Street, has signed with CAA.

► Pete Buttigieg has signed with CAA, joining fellow 2020 Democratic presidential contender Andrew Yang on the agency's roster.

► Tara Westover, the author of memoir Educated, published by Random House in Feb. 2018, has signed with CAA for film and TV rights.

► Christopher Jackson, who starred in Broadway’s Hamilton, has signed with CAA.

► Nomzamo Mbatha, who is set to star in the sequel to 1988's Coming to America, has signed with CAA.

WME:

► Emmy and Grammy-winning producer Rikki Hughes and her production company Magic Lemonade have signed with WME. Hughes was previously repped by CAA.

► Pizzaslime, the clothing and viral products brand, has signed with WME in all areas. The company is also repped by Ziffren Brittenham and Wolf Kasteler PR.

► Hypebeast, the fashion and e-commerce platform, has signed with WME for film and TV projects.

UTA:

► Riann Steele, who appeared in Ant-Man and the Wasp and has been cast in NBC's Debris, has signed with UTA.

► Clare Dunne, who starred in Sundance film drama Herself, has signed with UTA.

Elsewhere:

► Tobie Windham, a series regular on Disney Channel’s Just Roll With It, has signed with Gersh.

► Michael Strahan's SMAC Entertainment has signed Brie Bella and Niki Bella, who star in E!’s reality show Total Divas and are the stars and executive producers of Total Bellas.

► Erik Fellows, who is a regular on Amazon Prime's The Bay, has signed with Green Room Management.

Agency moves:

► Andy Patman and Adam Kanter were hired by A3 Artists Agency as it launches a literary division. Patman becomes partner and co-head of television content and Kanter will be partner and co-head of motion pictures content. Additionally, Katt Riley and Martin To also joined A3. All four agents were previously with Paradigm.