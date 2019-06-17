'Game of Thrones' Director David Nutter Talks "Powerful" Effect on Viewers and That Infamous Coffee Cup

The director, who regularly helmed episodes for the HBO drama series, joined The Hollywood Reporter's TV Director Roundtable.

"I've chosen television because of the quality of material that I'm offered, not being a writer, so I've turned a lot of features down," Game of Thrones director David Nutter told The Hollywood Reporter's TV Director Roundtable.

"The one thing you don't get is the box office, you don't get the reviews all the time, but when I did 'The Rains of Castamere' episode, the Red Wedding, that was an episode that once I finished it, people had complied together their reactions to the end of the episode," Nutter told the roundtable. "It's quite something to see that what I was doing was affecting people in that respect: people jumping up and down on their couches, screaming, yelling, crying. It was really quite powerful."

Nutter said after that episode he thought to himself, "Whew, I guess I did OK."

As far as the now infamous coffee cup left behind, Nutter brushed it off an inconsequential. "I think the show is so damn perfect in many respects, that people love to find the blemishes," he said.

Nutter has two career Emmys for his work on Game of Thrones and Band of Brothers. He joins Ava DuVernay, Patty Jenkins, Adam McKay, Ben Stiller and Jean-Marc Vallée for the full TV Director Roundtable, set to air Aug 4. on SundanceTV. Follow all the Emmy season roundtables at THR.com/Roundtables.