Toronto According to 'Free Solo' Director E. Chai Vasarhelyi

The filmmaker behind the TIFF title about professional mountain climber Alex Honnold, co-directed by Jimmy Chin, gives her take on the fest.

What’s the one item you always take with you to Toronto?

My passport.

Your favorite Toronto memory?

I have two. The first: I was standing outside the premiere of my film Youssou N'Dour: I Bring What I Love when I got a call from a publicist saying that Danny Boyle was looking for a ticket and could I help. The second: when the cast of The Wire showed up at a screening of the same movie. This was 2008 — it doesn’t get much better than that.

Your most “Canadian moment” is ...

Apologizing for forgetting my passport.

Your favorite thing about Toronto?

The enthusiastic, appreciative audiences. Who doesn’t love that?

Your worst Toronto nightmare story?

Guess what? One year I forgot my passport. So when I arrived in Canada, I was sent to a room where the line was two hours long. When I finally got to the front of the line, the immigration officer said, “Fine. What’s the starting lineup for the Yankees?” I’ve never known the answer to that. I eventually got through, but I missed a screening.

Biggest Canadian star sighting outside the fest?

Ryan Gosling. [Sigh.] I’d love to see David Cronenberg or Celine Dion this year.

This story first appeared in The Hollywood Reporter's Sept. 7 daily issue at the Toronto Film Festival.