Toronto According to 'Jeremiah Terminator LeRoy' Director Justin Kelly

The director of TIFF's closing-night film, which stars Kristen Stewart and Laura Dern, gives his take on the fest.

The one item you always take with you to Toronto?

Cute swim trunks for unexpected hotel pool adventures.

Your favorite Toronto memory?

Seeing The Hidden Cameras play an outdoor summer show with a huge band the first time I ever went to Toronto, which was many moons ago.

What’s the one place you have to visit while in Toronto?

Guu (1314 Queen St. West) for Japanese food, because it’s like a wild house party with delicious sushi. My costume designer Avery lives in Toronto and says Imanishi is the new Guu, but I haven’t been there yet, so can’t vouch.

Advice for a Toronto first-timer?

There’s so much good food. Eat everything.

Your most “Canadian” moment?

Being in Winnipeg last year for the country’s 150th birthday, though I sadly missed being a piece of the 4,000-person human maple leaf.

Favorite thing about Toronto?

I’ve met so many great people from Toronto so I’d say them — the people.

Biggest Toronto pet peeve?

Winter.

Your worst Toronto “nightmare” story?

Having to go back to America (right now).

