Jason Patric, Lou Ferrigno Jr. and Dina Meyer to Star in Landon Williams' Thriller 'Black Nightshade'

The noir thriller is said to be in the vein of a classic Alfred Hitchcock film.

Filmmaker Landon Williams has found his cast for the indie feature Black Nightshade.

The film, described in a press release as "a supernatural, psychological noir thriller," is currently in production in Los Angeles with a cast that includes Jason Patric (Narc), Lou Ferrigno Jr. (S.W.A.T.), Dina Meyer (Starship Troopers), Kenzie Dalton (Feud), B.J. Britt (Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.), Tim Russ (Star Trek: Voyager) and Jaime Gallagher (Dreamcatcher). Rounding out the cast are James Duval (Donnie Darko), Thyme Lewis (Days of Our Lives), Eryn Rea (Grey’s Anatomy), Madison Russ (Star Trek: Renegades), Robert H. Lambert (Burying Yasmeen) Josie M. Parker (Forgotten Abduction) and Nick Sarando (Seal the Deal).

The logline follows Detective Ben Hays, played by Ferrigno Jr., as he experiences a series of disturbing dreams while on the hunt for a serial killer. The haunting nightmares lead him to hypnotherapy and a psychiatrist, played by Meyer. The treatment reveals undeniable parallels between his nightmares and the murders, setting him into a tailspin of paranoia and distrust. Patric is said to be opening the film in a role that is being kept under wraps.

Williams (Anabolic Life) of Primitive Mind Prods. is directing from a script he co-wrote with Sarah Smith-Williams of Audacious Dreamer Prods. Carlos Sanchez, Williams and Smith-Williams are serving as producers alongside Ferrigno Jr., Gallagher and Casey Krehbiel. Nina Hamamura and Eric Kind of Brave Artists are serving as executive producing.

Patric is repped by Abrams Artists. Ferrigno Jr. is repped by Brave Artists and Abrams Artists. Meyer is repped by Mosaic and Joseph Le Talent. Dalton is repped by KMR Talent. Britt is repped by Luber Roklin and Joseph Le Talent. Gallagher is repped by WMES. Duval is repped by Good Fear Content and TCA Mgmt. Lewis is repped by HRI Talent.