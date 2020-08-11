Directors Guild of Canada Elects Annie Bradley as Chair

The 'Good Witch' director is the first woman to lead the Ontario division of the DGC in Canada's biggest media market.

Annie Bradley has been elected as the first female chair of the executive board at the Director Guild of Canada's Ontario division, after a virtual vote on Aug. 8.

Bradley, a veteran film and TV director with credits including Good Witch and Cold Valley, joins other women atop Canada's unions and guilds. Maureen Parker is executive director of the Writers Guild of Canada, while Marie Kelly serves as national executive director of ACTRA, Canada's actors union.

Bradley succeeds Alan Goluboff, who served as chair of DGC Ontario's executive board since 2010.

“As chair of this organization, I will stand for empathic leadership that values accountability, transparency and inclusion,” said Bradley in a statement. She added her immediate challenges included helping get the Canadian production sector back to work after a pandemic-era shutdown, "and taking concrete action towards building a more diverse and inclusive membership."

The DGC's Ontario division represents over 2700 creative professionals -- including directors, assistant directors, design, production management, locations, accounting and editing talent -- at work on local and Hollywood film and TV shoots in and around Toronto and the rest of the Canadian province.