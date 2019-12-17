Discovery Acquires Golf Channel Latin America

The acquisition expands Discovery’s global, multi-platform golf business reaching more than 10 million pay-tv subscribers across 17 regional markets.

Discovery announced today it has acquired Latin American Golf which operates Golf Channel Latin America, a 24-hour pay-tv channel from Simple Networks and Fornaluz Productions an affiliate of Inversiones Bahia.

The deal will expand Discovery’s global golf media business in the Latin American market, adding a growing multi-platform golf destination reaching more than 10 million pay-tv subscribers across 17 regional markets, according to Discovery's press release.

Originally launched in 2006, Golf Channel Latin America offers fans a wide range of premium golf content and coverage of PGA TOUR tournaments, including more than 36 exclusive live events. On television, the network is currently available through the premier pay-tv operators in 17 countries.

The acquisition will boost Discovery’s golf ecosystem, adding Golf Channel Latin America to a global portfolio that includes GOLFTV powered by PGA TOUR, media brand Golf Digest, and an exclusive global content partnership with Tiger Woods.

Discovery first unveiled the GOLFTV brand in October last year with the live and on-demand international video-streaming service launched globally (outside of the United States) in January 2019. During 2019, GOLFTV’s offerings in the region include full live streaming of the European Tour and select PGA TOUR coverage and programming –such as live Feature Group and Feature Hole– each week, as well as premium on-demand content like the exclusive original series My Game: Tiger Woods, shot with the 15-time major champion.