Discovery Acquires 'Killing Michael Jackson' Documentary (Exclusive)

The new feature explores the circumstances around the music superstar's death, reuniting the three detectives who led the original investigation.

Ten years after the death of Michael Jackson, Discovery Networks International has picked up a documentary exploring the circumstances around the the incident for a number of international territories.

Killing Michael Jackson – from U.K. TV banner Zig Zag Productions – was acquired by the TV giant for its channels in Italy, Germany and the Nordics. Discovery will also launch the film on its Quest Red channel in the U.K.

Elsewhere, the doc was also picked up by Polsat Television in Poland, TVNZ in New Zealand and Medialaan in Belgium.

The hour-long film features the three U.S. detectives who led the original investigation into the controversial singer’s death in 2009.

Reunited onscreen for the first time since the trial of Doctor Conrad Murray – who was subsequently jailed for the involuntary manslaughter of Jackson – Orlando Martinez, Dan Myers and Scott Smith will re-examine the case a decade later and reveal to viewers the extraordinary detail of their investigation.

The doc promises to show the detectives as they reopen their official Los Angeles Police Department case files and provide new revelations, fresh perspectives and exclusive audio-taped interviews with both Murray and witnesses.

Killing Michael Jackson will also explore Jackson and Murray’s co-dependent relationship and examine the extent of Murray’s culpability over the death of the singer. It will also reveal in exhaustive detail the minutes running up to Jackson’s death, his actual passing and the immediate aftermath through the eyes of the detectives and eyewitnesses who have never told their story on TV.

"We are delighted that this documentary has been picked up in territories across the world," Matt Graff, managing director of Zig Zag Productions. "This film focuses on the intriguing circumstances surrounding Michael Jackson’s death giving audiences a fascinating insight into the final moments of the pop star's life and the criminal process that lead to the arrest and conviction of Dr Conrad Murray."