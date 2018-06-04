Discovery Strikes $2B Deal for PGA Golf Outside U.S.

The company, which owns European sports network Eurosport, continues to invest in sports in international markets.

Discovery, which owns European sports network Eurosport, is taking a further step in its global push into live sports programming, striking a long-term deal to air PGA Tour golf outside the U.S.

The deal, first announced by Bloomberg News but confirmed by THR, is worth $2 billion over its 12-year running time.

It will kick off next year and cover TV and online rights to the U.S.-based men’s golf circuit, which includes more than 140 tournaments a year. Discovery will air PGA coverage on its channels around the world and also on a new online streaming service.

PGA executives will formally unveil the deal early U.S. time. JB Perrette, president and CEO of Discovery Networks International, and former NBA and DirecTV executive Alex Kaplan, who in his role as executive vp, commercial for Eurosport Digital will oversee the property for Discovery, are set to discuss more details of the deal from London Monday afternoon.

Discovery is betting on the international appeal of the PGA Tour whose 85 players come from 25 countries. About half of the top 50 golf players are from outside the U.S., including England's Justin Rose, Spain's Jon Rahm from Spain, Northern Ireland's Rory McIlroy, Australia's Jason Day and Hideki Matsuyama from Japan. Two PGA Tour players were born in China.

CBS and NBC air the PGA Tour in the U.S.

Discovery, led by CEO David Zaslav, in 2015 took control of pan-European sports network Eurosport and started investing in sports rights outside the U.S. where its management team has said such rights have become too expensive for the company to be a player. Discovery and Eurosport then struck a long-term deal for the rights to the Olympics, which kicked off with this year's Winter Games in PyeongChang.