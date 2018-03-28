Discovery CEO David Zaslav's Pay Rises 13 Percent to $42.2 Million in 2017

He had made $37.2 million in 2016.

Discovery Communications president and CEO David Zaslav's 2017 pay package amounted to $42.2 million, compared with $37.2 million in 2016 and $32.4 million in 2015.

The company disclosed the compensation for Zaslav and other top executives in a regulatory filing after the stock market close on Wednesday.

Zaslav had made $156.08 million in 2014, which had been one of the biggest pay packages in corporate America in recent years as the CEO got big stock and options awards for signing a new long-term employment contract in January of that year.

Discovery's stock dropped 18 percent last year, while adjusted net income excluding currency effects increased 10 percent and its adjusted earnings per share excluding currency effects increased 16 percent.

Discovery recently closed its $14.6 billion takeover of Scripps Networks Interactive.

Gunnar Wiedenfels, the new CFO, earned $6 million in 2017 while his predecessor, Andrew Warren, made $2.9 million, down from $3 million the year prior.

Jean-Briac Perrette, CEO of Discovery Networks International, was paid $8.2 million, down from $11.6 million a year before.

Zaslav's big payday in 2017 was, as per usual, mostly related to stock and options awards, as his base salary was $3 million, the same as it was the year prior.