Discovery CEO Sets Star-Studded Poker Event for Mount Sinai COVID-19 Fund

Discovery CEO David Zaslav is gathering some friends and celebrities this weekend to raise more than $1 million in a virtual charity poker tournament for the Mount Sinai COVID-19 Response Fund.

Zaslav is a Mount Sinai board member, and 100 percent of the proceeds of the event will support frontline healthcare workers.

Tiger Woods, who has a deal with Discovery as part of its joint venture with the PGA Tour, mentioned the event in a Thursday tweet, calling it "a great cause." He added: "The game happens this Saturday, April 25, at 2pm ET (to donate, visit http://allinformountsinai.com)."

Zaslav is kicking off the tournament with a $500,000 donation. David Solomon, CEO of Goldman Sachs and CNBC's Joe Kernen will be among the other participants in the charity tournament.

Celebrities understood to participate in the event include Bryan Cranston, Joy Behar, Lorraine Bracco, film producer Will Packer, Chip Gaines, Bobby Flay, Cheryl Hines, Boris Becker and Shannon Elizabeth.

Mount Sinai is the largest hospital system in New York and at the forefront of the COVID-19 emergency. Since the crisis hit in February, Mount Sinai's staff, supported by volunteers, has treated up to 2,000 patients daily. The funds raised in the event will be directed to such items as Personal Protective Equipment and meals for staff.